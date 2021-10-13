New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: After successfully launching iPhone 13 series in the market with its annual event on September 14, Apple has now announced its next event 'Unleashed'. The event will take place virtually on October 18, 2021.

This event will mark the second fall Apple event of the year, the tech giant on Tuesday confirmed the news. The Apple Unleashed event will start at 10:00 AM PDT (10:30 PM in India), and the audience can catch the event on its website, YouTube channel, and Apple Tv.

Although no details on the product have been provided by the tech giant it is likely that Apple is the second Fall event will unveil its next generation of MacBook which apparently was missed out from its last release.

The upcoming event can be focused on the new Mac lineup including the long-rumored M1X-powered MacBook Pros. Apple is also likely to announce the third-generation AirPods 3 and maybe the all-new Mac mini too.

Apple Unleashed: What to expect from the event

MacBook Pro

Apple is likely to unveil its revamped model of 14 inches and 16 inches MacBook Pro. The Mac can come up with a new M1X processor and the display can be a mini LED. The new Mac can offer a much faster and improved M1X processor with additional GPU cores, the MagSafe charger’s return, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot.

Mac Mini

Launched last year, the Mac mini can be introduced with a new M1X processor at the event. The new high-end M1X-powered Mac mini shall come with a “plexiglass-like top”, more Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe power connector, and a magnetic charging connector.

Air Buds 3

Apple is likely to give their Air Buds an update introduce new Air Buds 3 in the market at the next event. The product is likely to have built-in features similar to the AirPods Pro. It can offer spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and, a smaller charging case.

Earlier, at the Fall event of September Apple unveiled the new iPhone 13 series, iPad mini, and Apple Watch.

Posted By: Ashita Singh