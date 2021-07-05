There are also fair chances that Apple may announce the new MacBook Pro during its event in September itself while going on to ship the device a bit later in the year due to supply-chain related issues emerging out of COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is likely to launch MacBook Pro 2021 in both 14 and 16-inch versions in late September, reports have said. A report in DigiTimes stated that Apple has directed its supply chain partners to stay ready to launch new MacBook in “late third quarter” of the year.

The DigiTimes report also added that shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will peak in October. There are also fair chances that Apple may announce the new MacBook Pro during its event in September itself while going on to ship the device a bit later in the year due to supply-chain related issues emerging out of COVID-19 pandemic.

The new MacBooks are likely to come up with mini-LED displays because Apple is reportedly investing to expand Surface Mounting Technology (SMTY) assembly line for mini-LED devices.

This means that Apple iPad won’t be the only Apple product with mini-LED assembled. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 is also expected to bear the same. Apple MacBook Pro 2021 is also tipped to have a faster processor sporting the first successor to Apple’s M1 chip.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently being shipped with an Intel chip, which is likely to change in the immediate future, as Apple popularly plans to completely "switch to its own silicon in the future".

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 is expected to be the most powerful Apple laptop so far, in terms of overall performance.

Therefore, to make as powerful an Apple laptop an upgrade would be required a bit more powerful chip than Apple's M1. The M1 chip supports a maximum of 16GB of RAM and only one additional, high-resolution display, a report in Mashable India stated.

The new MacBook Pro models are also rumored to come with a new, sleek and flat-edged design, as well as more ports for extension, including a memory card reader and HDMI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma