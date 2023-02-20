Love To Communicate With GIFs? Instagram Is Reportedly Testing This Feature As Replies To Posts And Stories

GRAPHICS Interchange Format (GIF) are moving pictures that can prove more expressive than words. This is the reason for its rising vogue in the dynamic social media landscape. Fresh reports suggest the popular social media platform, Instagram, is testing the functionality of GIFs as replies to test its prospects.

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is testing a feature that allows the user to send GIF replies to stories and posts. Currently, the functionality is undergoing beta trials and will be rolled out soon, according to reports.

With the coming of GIF replies, the platform can glance through the GIPHY database as a service provider, according to the latest findings. The feature is open to a limited audience for beta testing and will go live for the public in the days to come.

For replies to posts in GIF format, the user will have to click the "Comments" icon. Type a keyword on the topic which he would like to use as a GIF reaction. Then select the GIF icon. Opt for a GIF from the suggested library, select the GIF the user wishes to use and click the enter button.

Earlier in 2023, Instagram introduced 'Quiet Mode' and 'Not Interested' modes. Quiet Mode, as the name suggests, is used to avoid repeated notifications for the buzz happening on the platform. The feature is currently live in limited countries.

Another feature, the Not Interested mode, helps improve the recommendations offered to the user. Once the user opts for it, Instagram will display fewer activities of similar nature to the user.

In a set of addition to features, Instagram earlier allowed GIF stickers in stories. However, the platform is yet to roll out this functionality in comments for a majority of users. The company rolled out 'Meta Verified', a paid service for account verification, similar to Twitter Blue on Sunday.