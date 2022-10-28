Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Here's How You Can Retrieve It By Using Your Name And Date Of Birth

Aadhar Card is a universal identity for every citizen which can be used by any identity-based application (like ration card, passport, etc.). However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) approves the identification by providing a 12-digit unique identification number.

If you already have an aadhar card but have lost it and want to re-download (even if you don’t remember the 12-digit code) using your name and date of birth here is how you can do it.

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar website at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/retrieve-eid-uid in the first step.

Step 2: Enter the security code received after your full name, and either of your registered cellphone number or email address.

Step 3: Select "Send OTP" from the menu.

Step 4: Type the OTP that was sent to the registered mobile number on your account and press the "Verify OTP" button.

Step 5: A notification advising that the Aadhaar number/enrolment ID has been issued to your registered mobile number will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Go to the e-Aadhaar page on the official UIDAI website to receive your Aadhaar enrolment number or Aadhaar number on your mobile/device.

Step 7: Type in your 12-digit Aadhaar or 28-digit enrollment ID, and Security Code, and select "Send OTP."

Step 8: To download Aadhaar, enter the OTP that you received on your registered cellphone number and select "Verify And Download."

With this, you will successfully download the soft copy of your aadhar card. You can then take a screenshot or note of the unique 12-digit number for future use (if in case you need it again).

What is an Aadhar Card?

The aadhar card is one of the most important documents through which you can get your government verification done. With its introduction in January 2009, aadhar gives a 12-digit unique identification number given to every Indian citizen which includes children, and old aged. With the aim of identification, the government has introduced it on the basis of demographic and biometric information.