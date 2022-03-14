New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In the technology-driven age we live in, smartphones have become an essential commodity. Whether it is for staying in touch with friends and family, paying bills, booking movie or flight tickets, online shopping, and e-learning - all can be done over a smartphone. There is a smartphone out there for everyone as per one's needs and budget. Here are 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000 that you should check out.

1. Motorola Moto G51

This phone has almost all the features that you ever ask for in a smartphone along with a powerful processor, 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate, fast charging, clean stock experience, and many others.

Price: INR 14,999

2. Infinix Hot 11S

This smartphone is for those who are a little tight on budget. It features a 17.22 cm display that has a resolution of 2480 x 1080 Pixels. You can enjoy a seamless performance as it is equipped with Octa-core (2 GHz, Dual-core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G88.

Price: INR 11,299

3. Realme 8i

The phone offers an incredibly smooth Android+RealmeUI experience and performance, it can last you impressively long with the 5,000mAh battery, and its camera is dependable day and night. The smartphone comes with a big display of 6.6 inches with an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Price: INR 13,399

4. Redmi 10 Prime

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and has either 4GB or 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB and 128GB of storage respectively. The phone packs in a 6,000mAh battery and is capable of 18W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11.

Price: INR 12,999

5. Poco M3

It comes with an impressive design and decent specifications that make it highly demanded amongst the customers. This easy-to-carry and lightweight smartphone measures 162.3 mm x 77.3 mm x 9.6 mm and weighs approximately 198 grams. It is equipped with Octa-core Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) processor that offers you faster performance.

Price: INR 11,499

Posted By: Sugandha Jha