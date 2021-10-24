New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Festive season is the perfect time for people to buy electronic items as most e-commerce websites offer massive and attractive discounts on their products during this time. Like each year, Amazon and Flipkart are giving discounts on their smartphones, including iPhones, OnePlus and Vivo, this festive season.



If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then it is a perfect time as you can avail massive discounts. Here are 4 smartphones on which massive discounts are being provided:



iPhone 13:



iPhone 13 has a 6.1 inches screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, and a 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density). The front of the smartphone has ceramic glass and IP6 durability rating and also supports sensor-shift image stabilisation. iPhone 13 comes with the latest A15 Bionic processor. It has a 12MP ultra-wide lens, advanced dual-camera system. The 128GB variant of the iPhone smartphone costs Rs 79,900.



iPhone 12:



iPhone 12 has a 6.1 inches screen with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, and a 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density). The smartphone comes with an A14 Bionic chipset and also has a super Retina XDR display. iPhone 12 runs on the latest iOS 15 operating system and supports spatial audio, cross-app drag, and drop features. The base variant 64GB of iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 65,900.



OnePlus 9 Pro:



OnePlus 9 Pro has a large QHD + AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option and is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. OnePlus 9 pro also supports a 65T Warp Charge. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup and is available in three colour variants. The base variant of the phone 8GB RAM and 128GB variant costs Rs 60,999.



Vivo X70 Pro:



Vivo X70 comes with a Full HD Plus AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It runs on the latest Android 11 based Funtouch OS 12. The smartphone is equipped with a 4450mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging. Vivo X70 Pro has a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP, 12MP, and 8MP camera, and has a 32 MP front camera for selfies. The phone's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes for Rs 46,990.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen