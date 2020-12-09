Look to Speak app is available for download from Google Play for all devices running on Android 9.0 or higher.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech Giant Google has developed a smartphone app that will allow people with speech and motor impairments to communicate with others by selecting phrases through the movement of their eyes. The free android app called Look to Speak has been developed on the Experiments with Google platform by speech and language therapist Richard Cave in collaboration with a team of Google.

With the movement of his eyes, a user can select what they want to say from a list of phrases. The selected phrases will be then read out aloud by the app. While such technology existed before, they remained in accessible to the masses. Google has also created a tutorial to demonstrate how users could use the app.

"Eye gaze technology helps people type message on a communication device and share them using eye movement alone. As mobile devices become more ubiquitous and powerful, with technologies like machine learning build right into them, I have thought about the way phones can work alongside assistive technologies," said Cave.

"With the app, people simply have to look left, right or up to quickly select what they want to say from a list of phrases. Perhaps my favourite feature is the ability to personalise the world and phrases -- it lets people share their authentic voice. The eye gaze sensitivity setting can be adjusted, and all of the date is private and never leaves the phone." Cave said.

The app is available for download from Google Play for all devices running on Android 9.0 or higher. Being a smartphone app, it works where other similar communication devices cannot, say in transit or shower.

