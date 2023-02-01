Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Live Updates: S23 Series To Be Launched; When And Where To Watch

THE South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to launch a series of next-generation gadgets including the Galaxy S23 series, the improved Galaxy book, the next-generation Galaxy watch, and the new generation Galaxy buds during the Unpacked 2023 event happening in San Francisco, US. This will be the first in-person event in three years due to the pandemic and would begin at 11:30 PM. One can stream the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live on Samsung's official social media platforms including Newsroom and YouTube channel. The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to make its global debut with Qualcomm’s latest edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with a super improved rear and front camera with more focus on low light photography. Samsung is already advertising its Galaxy S23 series with the taglines ‘Get ready to go Wooow’, ‘Something really cool is on its way’, and ‘coming soon’. However, it would be interesting to see what specifications, and features the company will announce with its 2023 flagship phones. Notably, Samsung is also going to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Watch during the Unpacked 2023 event.