Samsung Galaxy S23 Launch Live Updates: S23 Series To Be Launched; When And Where To Watch

11:11 PM
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Incoming?
It is very likely that Samsung would launch the new generation Galaxy Book 3 trims along with the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series today.
11:05 PM
Galaxy S23 Series To Run On New OneUI 5.1?
It's anticipated that the new S23 series phones will come with an updated version of Samsung's mobile user interface name One UI 5.1 which will be based on Android 13.
10:58 PM
What About Samsung S23 Series Battery?
The top-notch Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery along with the fast charging support. While the vanilla trims S23 and S23 Plus could get a 4,700mAh and 3,900mAh battery respectively.
10:53 PM
Camera To Be Key Highlights Of Unpacked Event?
Samsung has been quite active on the social media reagrding the promotion of its Galaxy S23 series and has mainly focused on the cameras of the phone. However, it would be interesting to see, what all is offered with the falgship S23 Ultra.
10:47 PM
Samsung Galaxy S23 Price In India May Soon Be Out?
Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are yet to be revealed but the phones have become subject to several leaks. According to numerous sources, the tech giant will debut the phones at prices comparable to its predecessor.
10:43 PM
'Epic Nights Are Coming Soon', says Samsung
Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S23 series with the enhanced camera with impressive low light photography feature.
Ready for the big reveal? We are starting with the countdown to Galaxy Unpacked and there’s nothing calming us now.— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
Don’t forget to join the excitement tonight at 11:30 PM on https://t.co/UGLEofIDy3. #ShareTheEpic #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/6oaRqWwXJY
10:39 PM
Youtubers, Tech Experts Attending The Unpacked 2023 Event?
As per the Instagram stories and Twitter posts, many well known YouTubers including Tech Burner(Shlok Srivastava), Soul Mortal (Naman Mathur), 8BitMamba, Payal Gaming is going to attend the launch in Banglore, India.
Time to play the epic with the next Galaxy is here. Don't forget to watch the stalwarts of gaming world experience it on February 2, 2023. Stay tuned.#ShareTheEpic #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/GcoPaV0nGX— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
10:34 PM
Samsung Galaxy S23 Phones To Be Powered By Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor?
Several leaks and plenty of reports claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 would be powered by the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
10:30 PM
Samsung Unpacked 2023 To Start At 11:30 PM
Samsung India's official Twitter account shared a photo of the event location and informed that the Unpacked 2023 would start promptly at 11:30 PM.
Are you ready for the new era of epic? Galaxy Unpacked will be LIVE soon. Tune into https://t.co/qfvamd6JsV at 11:30 PM. #ShareTheEpic #SamsungOperaHouse #SamsungUnpacked #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/bPMYoKvknH— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 1, 2023
10:25 PM
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Come With Styulus
Similar to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 could make an entry with the Stylus pen. Earlier, Samsung used to proivde the stylus pen with its famous Galaxy Note series.
10:21 PM
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Get 200 MP Primary Camera?
According to reports, Samsung will release the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200 MP primary camera and an ultrawide, telephoto lens. Only Xiaomi and Motorola presently offer phones with a 200 MP camera.
10:18 PM
Samsung Pre-Reservation Offers
The tech giant Samsung has earlier announced that the consumers who will pre-reserve any of the Galaxy S23 series phones will get additional benefits up to Rs 5,000. Not only limited to it, but the buyers will also get their hands on the limited edition colour trims first.
10:16 PM
Samsung S23 Series Along With Galaxy Book To Launch
The highly anticipated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra along with next generation Galaxy Book will debut globally.
10:09 PM
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: What To Expect?
After pandemic, Samsung is going to launch its Galaxy S23 series along with wearables and laptop series in the in-person event.
THE South Korean technology giant Samsung is all set to launch a series of next-generation gadgets including the Galaxy S23 series, the improved Galaxy book, the next-generation Galaxy watch, and the new generation Galaxy buds during the Unpacked 2023 event happening in San Francisco, US. This will be the first in-person event in three years due to the pandemic and would begin at 11:30 PM. One can stream the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Live on Samsung's official social media platforms including Newsroom and YouTube channel. The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to make its global debut with Qualcomm’s latest edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset along with a super improved rear and front camera with more focus on low light photography. Samsung is already advertising its Galaxy S23 series with the taglines ‘Get ready to go Wooow’, ‘Something really cool is on its way’, and ‘coming soon’. However, it would be interesting to see what specifications, and features the company will announce with its 2023 flagship phones. Notably, Samsung is also going to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy Book laptops and Galaxy Watch during the Unpacked 2023 event.