LinkedIn Reaches 100 Million Members Milestone In India; Know Latest Professional Trends

LinkedIn, a popular professional network, announced today that it has reached a milestone of 100 million users in India. Further, in a press release, the company shared the breakout of the professionals that the software and information technology industries have the most people, followed by manufacturing, corporate services (consulting, accounting, and human resources), finance, and education.

In addition, the company announced a 56% rise in membership over the previous three years. This constant increase in membership highlights how LinkedIn has evolved into a critical platform for professionals in India to connect, learn, advance, and get hired throughout their careers. Furthermore, LinkedIn reported that India has surpassed the United States as the world's second-largest market.

According to Ashutosh Gupta, LinkedIn's India Country Manager, "Recent years have fundamentally altered the way we work. It is encouraging and pleasant to observe how extensively our 100 million-member community in India uses the platform for purposes other than work right now; more than any other region in the world, they are over-indexing on networking, messaging, and learning. They are able to progress their careers by locating the best opportunities, interacting with peers and mentors, and learning new skills. It's encouraging to see our nation completely involved in skilling and upskilling, with members in India consuming twice as many learning hours on the platform as members in the U.S., while new tech developments and newer digital opportunities are on the horizon. As we look to welcome the next 100 million professionals, we aim to be a true partner in the lives of professionals as India continues to build a skills-first labour market.”

The platform has also been ranked among the top 10 skills that employers are looking for, according to the company. Further, the Workplace Learning report reveals the priorities of L&D leaders in India which has an aim of encouraging the nation to adopt a skills-first strategy more effectively to navigate uncertainty.

Additionally, the platform also announced the in-demand sectors which include business, marketing, and tech as the top 3.