LG To Reveal 'Optical Zoom Camera Module' For Smartphones In Its Consumer Electronic Show 2023

The consumer goods maker LG announced the creation of an "Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module" for smartphones that incorporates telephoto camera features from DSLR or mirrorless cameras. Notably, the company will unveil it at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

The "Optical Telephoto Zoom Camera Module" from LG Innotek allows for optical zoom filming on smartphones with high-magnification digital and optical zooming. Optically focused subjects have the advantage of maintaining high image quality, in contrast to digital zoom, which merely increases the image's size and causes significant quality.

In contrast, the company claims that the existing 'fixed zoom modules' allow optical zoom camera filming only at a specific magnification, whereas digital zoom will be applied 4-time and 9-time fixed zoom modules must be mounted for high-definition filming at the two magnifications of 4 times and 9 times making the captures very high quality and crisp.

The company also claims improved battery efficiency and more space for smartphones to accommodate more components. Along with the Optical Image Stabilisation, the company claims that the lean will provide a more accurate, faster user interface.

The company has also implied that many smartphone manufacturers will choose to use the module in the near future with this move. The business added that it plans to collaborate with Qualcomm to improve the camera software for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, including adding auto-focus, auto-exposure, and auto-white balance.

“As the global leader in smartphone camera modules, LG Innotek will be one step ahead in introducing innovative products to the customers, and innovation will be provided continuously for customer value,” said CEO Jeong Cheol-dong. "Smartphone cameras will evolve into the direction of enhancing the performance of optic," he added.