LG Introduces Stretchable And Foldable Display; Here's Everything You Need To Know

With the development of technology, phone developers keep experimenting with different constituents of the phones, be it the chipsets, cameras, or the screens. The tech giants like Samsung and Motorola have already rolled out the phones with foldable screens and for a surprise, they are quite stable and functional as well. In the latest experiment, LG has revealed the first pictures of the world’s first stretchable screen.

What Is LG’s Stretchable Screen?

The screen is said to be 12 inches and it can stretch up to 20% of the size and could reach the 14-inch mark. As per the reports, the screen supports a 100-pixels-per-inch resolution. The display is built on a highly resilient film-type substrate made of contact lens-grade silicon. To ensure long-term durability, it employs a micro-LED light source. The screen can even be twisted and folded as well.

However, it is very unlikely that these would be introduced as the PC screens or the laptop screens as the size is only limited to 14 inches and still is a prototype. But it can play a vital role in changing the whole scenario of phones, VR, and other forms of gaming.

LG Display Chief Technology Officer Yoon Soo-young promised in a statement, "We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm shift."

Expanding to other sectors, the screen could also be used in the automotive industry and the aviation industry as a tech innovation.

An Analyst said that the stretchable displays are the next big thing after the foldable displays. Notably, the company was working on the project since 2020 and it is likely that it would innovate it by the end of 2024.