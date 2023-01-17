Lenovo Introduces First-Ever 13th Gen Intel-Powered Laptop In India; Check Price, Features Here

Lenovo, a Chinese technology company, is the first to introduce the 13th generation Intel-powered Yoga 9i laptop.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 11:24 AM IST
Minute Read
Lenovo introduces 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India. (Image-Twitter)

Lenovo has yet again made a technological advancement by launching the 2-in-1 convertible laptop in India with a 14-inch 4K OLED display. The major aspect of the laptop is that it has now got the industry-leading 13th generation of the Intel Core i7 processor.

"We are thrilled to be the first brand in India to introduce Intel's 13th Gen next-generation computing processor-based laptops. This 2-1 laptop is ideal for people who live multifaceted lives and rely on technology to provide them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things," said Dinesh Nair, Director- of Consumer Business, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Specifications:

The laptop is a 2-in-1 model that is a part of Lenovo's Yoga series and can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It is slimmer and lighter than the laptop has made a reappearance with cosmetic upgrades.

The Lenovo Yoga i9 gets a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight screen with support of Dolby Vision that can help the user get up to 4K resolution while streaming, and doing day-to-day tasks. With this, the company has provided a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz with a peak brightness of 400 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the laptop sports up to 16GB of RAM and storage of 1TB which is paired with a 75Wh battery unit that can provide a backup of up to 10 hours. Additionally, the laptop also gets a 2MP hybrid full-HD and Infrared camera with smart facial recognition technology for better security.

A 12-hour online video playback time, a touch-style fingerprint reader, a 2x Array microphone, and the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 are all included with the laptop.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Price:

In India, the Lenovo Yoga 9i has been introduced with a starting price of Rs. 1,74,990 and will go on sale on January 29. The device will be sold on the company's website as well as all other well-known e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

