'Legacy Blue Tick Marks On Twitter Will Be Removed Soon': Elon Musk

TWITTER Chief Elon Musk on Friday said that the "legacy blue marks" on the microblogging site will be removed. He said that the blue ticks on verified handles that have not subscribed to Twitter Blue will no longer have the badges.

Musk, in reply to a tweet, wrote, "Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt." The blue check marks were given in the past to users to indicate "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" verified by the platform.

Legacy blue checks will be removed soon. Those are the ones that are truly corrupt. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2023

Musk's statement came in response to a question by a Twitter user, which read "Dear@elonmusk the blue verification mark now becomes a joke. Earlier the blue tick verification was only given to ppl who were public figures and political figures but sadly today any Tom Dick n Harry gets verified. Ur verification tick has lost the charm," the user wrote."

Meanwhile, Twitter Blue services were launched in India on Thursday. The monthly fee for iOS and Android users in India is Rs 900 while the fee has been kept lower at Rs 650 per month for the web. Under the Twitter Blue services, users would be able to edit tweets and post long, high-quality videos. Blue includes features such as Organize Bookmark, NFT Profile Picture, Theme, Custom App, and Navigation Icon.

"Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved," Twitter said.

Earlier, Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

The micro-blogging platform has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it. The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.