Lava's Upcoming Blaze 5G Smartphone To Cost Under Rs 10,000; Know All About Most-Affordable 5G Phone

Lava International, an Indian budget-friendly electronics company has announced its new 5G phone named Blaze 5G. It was launched at the event of Indian Mobile Congress 2022 by Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which has a clock speed of around 2.2 GHz. The will have a glass back design and will run on Android 12. It is said to have an HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 certification with a 90 Hz display. As per Lava, it will be compatible with all the major 5G bands.

Sunil Raina, President and CEO of the company, Lava International Limited said: "We have always wanted to develop an accessible 5G smartphone made in India. The product is suitable for the mid-range of smartphones. The bigger vision is to bring next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price.", said a statement.

The Lava Blaze 5G will come with 4GB ram and 3GB of ‘Virtual Ram’. The handset would be launched with 128 GB internal storage and a well-to-do 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is said to have a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for daily usage.

According to reports, the price of this smartphone would be under Rs 10,000 and could soon penetrate the market.

Lava further mentioned that it will provide free doorstep service for its customers till the phone is under warranty period.