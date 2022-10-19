Lava's Agni Smartphone Will Now Support 5G Services With Latest OTA Update | Details Inside

Indian Smartphone Manufacturer Lava has released its new Firmware Over The Air update specifically for its 5G phone. This update will let Lava 5G-enabled phone users to access the currently available 5G services by Airtel, and Jio (Beta). Not only limited to it, but the new version will also fix minor bugs, with a boost to the smartphone's UI.

Notably, Lava has only one 5G phone for Indian users, Lava Agni. The phone which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset will be able to see fast downloading/uploading speeds along with a better network and less latency. Lava offers its Agni 5G with 8GB RAM, 12GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery with fast charging 30 Watt support. It also features a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display which makes it a good choice in the segment.

Talking about the OTA update, Tejinder Sieg, International Head of Product at Lava said, ”It has always been our goal to provide software updates more frequently to our users to improve the overall experience. Our teams quickly implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the rollout of 5G services earlier this month,”.

Furthermore, the user will get a pop-up notification when the update is available for the phone. However, it will be rolled out in a phased manner.

If you are wondering how can you update the phone, follow these steps:

1. Wait for an OTA notification to arrive on their device

2. Visit the “System Update” option

3. Follow the instructions (if available)