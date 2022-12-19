Lava X3 Launched In India With MediaTek Helio A22 Chipset; Check Price, Specifications Here

The Indian smartphone manufacturer, Lava has launched yet another affordable smartphone with a great set of features and named it as Lava X3 (2022). If you are someone who is looking for a versatile smartphone you must read what specifications it is offering and at what price.

Lava X3 (2022) Specifications:

The all-new Lava X3 comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz. The phone is backed by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and runs on the Android 12 (Go edition). The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support of 10W charging. In terms of connectivity, the phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, LED flash, and more. Notably, the has a MicroSD card through which a user can expand the storage memory to 512 GB.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with an 8 MP primary shooter and a VGA sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone sports a 5MP front camera with a punch-hole design.

With the aim of expanding its budget smartphone range, the Indian smartphone manufacturer has unveiled many budget smartphones which include Lava Blaze Nxt, Blaze, Yuva Pro, and more. Notably, the Lava X3 is the successor of the existing Blaze smartphone which was launched by the company earlier this year.

Lava X3 Price In India:

The all-new Lava X3 has been priced at an impressive price of Rs 6,999 for the only variant which has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage (expandable). In terms of availability, the phone will be available for pre-booking starting on December 20 at 12 PM on Amazon.

Colour Shades Available- Charcoal Black, Arctic Blue, and Luster Blue colour.