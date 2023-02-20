Lava To Collaborate With Ed-Tech Platform Doubtnut, Phones Would Come With Free One-Year Subscription | Details

LAVA International, a popular smartphone manufacturer, has made a collaboration with the local Edtech platform Doubtnut in keeping with the nation's strategy for digital education and skill development. The collaboration seeks to give students smartphone access to high-quality education with the affordable devices that the company makes.

The next smartphone from Lava will have a complimentary one-year subscription to Doubtnut's course materials for grades 9 through 12 (worth up to Rs 12,000).

With the announcement, the Doubtnut software will already be pre-installed on the Lava smartphone, giving students a free subscription to high-quality instruction. Additionally, the company would provide free access to a doubt-solving platform to give an edge to the students who are willing to learn digitally.

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International, said, "Our collaboration with Doubtnut is in keeping with our wider objective - 'to inspire individuals to accomplish more, to be more'. The collaboration allows us to reach a bigger number of students across India. With this association, we hope to ensure that youth aspirations are developed and valued."

"We are pleased to be part of the Lava family, mirroring the feeling of Proudly Indian," remarked Aditya Shankar, Founder of Doubtnut, of the relationship. Together, we hope to have an effect on students' lives and empower them to shape our country's destiny. Students can access Doubtnut's premium courses in both Hindi and English as part of their one-year free course subscription."

Students have access to the Doubtnut app around-the-clock, and in addition to offering online courses, Doubtnut's USP is instant doubt clearing, which allows students to get an immediate video answer to a question by simply clicking on the question's image.