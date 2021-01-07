Lava mobiles marked its comeback in the Indian market with the release of four new indigenously-manufactured smartphones of the Z series, all priced under Rs 10,000.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Lava mobiles marked its comeback in the Indian market with the release of four new indigenously-manufactured smartphones of the Z series, all priced under Rs 10,000. Besides, the company has also released Lava myZ, a customisable smart phone that allows the customer to chose from up to 66 combinations of camera, memory, storage, and colour.

"Customers can also come to upgrade their mobile phones at any time of their device life. They can chose any of the components of their choice -- front camera, rear camera, RAM, ROM, and colour on pre-purchase and upgrade from lower configuration to higher configuration. The entire program has been done by talents in India," said Lava International, president and business head, Sunil Raina, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, and Z6

Priced at Rs 5,499 a unit, Lava Z1 comes with a 2GB RAM and a five inch display that has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a five megapixel selfie and rear camera, 3100mAh battery, and 16 GB storage. The phone will be available for purchse from January 26.

Lava Z2, Z4, and Z6 come with a Mediatek octa-core processor with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 5000 mAh battery. The three smartphones are placed in the price range of Rs 6,999 to 9,999 and will be available for purchase from January 11 across online and offline channels. MyZ too will be available for purchase from January 11.

Z series prices

Lava Z1: Rs 5,499 a unit

Lava Z2: Rs 6,999 a unit

Lava Z4: Rs 8,999 a unit

Lava Z6: Rs 9,999 a unit

Lava Myz: Rs 6,999 to Rs 10,500 (depending on the customisation)

With the new product portfolio, the company is aiming to acquire 5 per cent market share this year. Lava claims to have a manufacturing capacity of 4 crore feature phones and 2.6 crore smartphones per annum.

"I don't think any other company is providing Corning Gorilla Glass protection in the price segment that we are doing. I have not heard any other mobile phone company giving 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM combination under Rs 10,000 price segment like we are giving in Z6," Raina added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja