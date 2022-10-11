Lava Launches Yuva Pro In India; Price, Specifications And Other Details Here

Lava has launched yet another budget smartphone in India named Yuva pro. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor and comes in with a retro-style design with 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 5,000 mAh battery and a stand-by time of up to 320 hours on a single charge.

Lava Yuva Pro Price In India:

Lava Yuva Pro is priced at Rs 7,799 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB single model. It comes in Metallic Black, Metallic Blue, and Metallic Gray color options and is currently on sale through the Lava online store in India.

Lava Yuva Pro Specifications

The all-new Lava Yuva Pro sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio along with a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch. The phone is protected with a corning gorilla glass protection and is powered by a MediaTek Helio SoC which comes in a combination of 3GB RAM. It has 32 GB internal storage which can be further expanded to 512 GB using a microSD card as per the user's need.

Talking about the optics, the phone has a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The camera is offered with various modes like HDR, portrait, beauty, night, GIF, and time-lapse photography among others. The one sports an 8-megapixel front camera for shooting videos or taking pictures. It also has an option for front screen flash.

Talking about the connectivity options, the Lava Yuva Pro will have a 4G, Bluetooth v5, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5mm audio jack, GPRS, OTG, and USB Type-C ports. It also sports a fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone. It supports a face unlock function for authentication. The new Yuva Pro smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The battery is claimed to offer up to 37 hours of talk time and up to 320 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 164.4 x 75.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.