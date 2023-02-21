LAVA Launches THIS iPhone Clone In India At Rs 7,999; Know All About Entry Level Phone

LAVA International, a popular India-based smartphone maker has launched yet another entry-level phone Yuva 2 Pro in the Indian market with a major design revamp. Notably, the company has provided a premium glass rear and seems to have carried an iPhone-like design.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro Specifications:

Lava Yuva 2 Pro gets a 16.55cm (6.5 inches) HD+ Notch display with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio G37 with an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz paired with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and is supported by a massive battery pack of 5,000 mAh. Lava has also promised a one-year Android upgrade and two years of security updates.

The entry-level device offers a set of prominent features including anonymous auto-call recording. It also features a side fingerprint sensor along with Type C charging port.

The smartphone has a 13MP AI Triple Camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Professional, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, and Intelligent Scanning are just a few of the smartphone's built-in camera features.

Speaking of appearance, the smartphone's placement of the camera lenses gives the impression that it is an iPhone Pro series clone. The smartphone also has side volume up and down buttons, as well as an on/off switch on the right side.

Lava Yuva 2 Pro Price:

Yuva 2 Pro was released at a price of Rs. 7,999. The most recent smartphone has 64GB of expandable flash storage and 4GB of RAM out of the box. The Yuva 2 Pro will be offered in vivid colours like Glass White, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green, carrying on the premium design tradition.