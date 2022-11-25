Lava Blaze NXT Launched In India At Rs 9,299; Check Specifications Here

Lava International Limited, an Indian-bound smartphone manufacturer has launched its Lava Blaze NXT. The pocket-friendly phone has a decent feature list and an even better performance if you look at the price.

Lava Blaze NXT Specifications:

The Lava Blaze NXT features a 6.5-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate panel. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset partnered with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. You can also get an option to expand the RAM by 3GB. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone, which the company claims can keep it charged all day. It also supports Type-C charging.

Talking about the optics, the phone features a triple camera setup including a 13MP AI shooter. For selfies and video calls, the company has provided an 8MP front-facing camera. Furthermore, there are many other features provided to the camera which include document intelligent scanning, slow motion videos, GIFs, and time-lapse photography.

Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, commented on the launch, saying, "With the new smartphone, which is reasonably priced and has a great design, camera, and user experience, we hope to improve our customers' overall experience." The Blaze Nxt has a glass back and is the most stylish entry-level smartphone to meet the needs of next-generation consumers."

Lava Blaze NXT Price And Availability:

According to reports, the phone would be a single variant (4GB RAM + 64 GB) and would cost you at around Rs 9,299. Two colour options Glass Blue, Glass Red, and Glass Green variant. You can get your hands on the device starting from December 2 as the company will start accepting orders on Amazon and its official website.