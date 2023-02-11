Lava Blaze 5G With 6GB RAM Launched In India; Check Price, Specifications Here

Popular India-based smartphone maker Lava has introduced a new variant of its existing well-liked Lava Blaze 5G. The all-new 5G phone gets a bigger and more powerful 6GB RAM with the 128GB storage option and an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz. Notably, the Lava Blaze 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones present in the competitive market.

Lava Blaze 5G Specifications:

The Lava Blaze 5G retains a similar look and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The phone also retains its flat edge display with the water drop notch.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with an octa-core processor, 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and UFS 2.2 256 GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone gets an expandable storage option of up to 1 TB. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The device would run on the Android 12 OS with some add-on prominent features including a call recording feature and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a dual camera setup at the back with a 50 MP primary camera sensor with electronic image stabilisation paired with a 2 MP macro lens. The phone also supports 2K recording. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone packs an 8MP front camera with a screen flash.

Lava Blaze 5G 6GB RAM Variant: Price And Availability

The Lava Blaze 5G’s new variant with 6GB would cost Rs 11,999. However, the company for the initial days is offering the phone at Rs 11,499 as a part of an introductory offer. The smartphone would be available in Glass Blue and Glass Green colour options.

The phone is available for purchase on Amazon and from the official website.