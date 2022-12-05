Looking For A Laptop? Seven Must Consider Aspects Before You Buy A Laptop

A laptop is a portable computer that you can carry around with you that has a keyboard and a display. It's better than a computer and a tablet for a variety of tasks because it's faster and more powerful. A laptop can be used for both work and leisure, and it has many advantages over a tablet. A laptop purchase can be challenging because there are so many things to take into account.

There are many models and brands of laptops produced. Each model is created with a particular use in mind, from business needs to audio or video editing. Additionally, they have numerous ports for accessories like Ethernet cables, USBs, and SD cards. They also have larger screens that you can use in a variety of ways. Internal storage and an optical drive, which enables the installation of optical discs, are some features of a laptop. Additionally, they tend to be lighter than desktop computers, making them simpler to transport.

Here are the 7 basic things to keep in mind if you are going to purchase a new laptop:

1. RAM:

The first and foremost aspect on which the entire speed of your computer depends is RAM. If you are looking for a laptop for multitasking, ensure it has at least 4GB of it and if you are going to use high-end software like video editing software or even games make sure it has at least 8GB for smoother use.

2. GPU:

If you are a fan of video streaming or gaming, a GPU or a graphic card will help you run it with good frame rates and ultra-high resolution with sharper details than ever. It also helps in running high-end software including video editing or online streaming applications. There are plenty of graphic cards with different applications which you can opt for. So, in order to choose a perfect laptop, you need to figure out your requirements. For instance, if you are looking for a gaming laptop, opt for the NVIDIA graphics card as with its ray tracing performance, it is more optimised for the games you are planning to play. On the other hand,

3. Display:

The laptop will be a major purchase and will be with you for at least the next 3 years, so look out for a resolution that is good enough as per your requirements. There are plenty of screens available with glossy and matte options which is a subject of choice. But one thing that you should ensure is, it should at least have a full HD screen (1920×1080 pixels).

4. CPU:

Another aspect that is important to watch out for is the Central Processing Unit, the heart of every computer. With the introduction of new and better-performing processors, you should smartly look for a processor that can do your day-to-day tasks efficiently. Well in terms of processors, one does not have a choice rather than Intel’s processor- Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, or Core i9. Depending on your needs, you can choose the threads, generations, and cores of the processor.

5. Battery Life:

A laptop is a portable device and everything would depend on the battery life. If you are someone who travels frequently, this aspect should also be considered. Ideally, there is a lot of difference between the claimed battery life and what it brings to the table. Look at the battery's rating in Watt-hours (Wh) or milliamp-hours instead of the manufacturer's stated number of hours (mAh).

6. Storage (ROM):

Gone were the days when people used to look at the storage space of a hard disk as storage. In today’s era, people look at the sleeker, slimmer, and faster alternative which is an SSD. If you are good on a budget, you should look towards the SSD as an option.

7. Ports:

With much faster ports and many different kinds of Micro SD cards available, you must look at the number of USB ports, Micro SD card slots, and other ports as it will help you in your daily tasks such as connecting external devices, LAN Cables, Micro SD cards for data transfers.