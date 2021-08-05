Krafton has said that it will keep the users informed about the further developments regarding the iOS version of the game.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: PUBG Mobile India’s desi version BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) released last month for Android users largely continues to fill the space that was created by now-banned PUBG’s absence for months before July 2020. However, even a month after the launch of BGMI for Android devices, the virtual gamers had been awaiting the launch of Battegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for the iOS devices. Krafton, the Battlegrounds Mobile India developers, have come up with a response on the much anticipated launch of BGMI iOS launch.



Krafton has said that it will keep the users informed about the further developments regarding the iOS version of the game. Krafton stated, "New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news."

What now or next for iOS users?

While you wait for Krafton to come up with an iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you make go for the emulator way on a PC and try the Android version of the game over there.

It is important to note, however, that though an iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is on its way, an official launch date for the same is yet to be disclosed.

No update on PUBG Lite version

Unlike PUBG, Battlegrounds Mobile India so far does not have a Lite version. PUBG Lite in its pre-ban times was available to be played on low-end smartphones as well.

However, BGMI does not support less expensive smartphones. A number of reports suggest that a BGMI Lite version is least likely to be released by Krafton. Instead the company recently rolled out a low-resolution option inside the application of the popular game.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma