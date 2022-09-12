Kodak TV To Launch Premium Matrix QLED Series With Google TV In India

Super Plastronics on its 7th anniversary will launch a new line of models in its Matrix QLED series on Flipkart, offering a commitment to Make in India in keeping with the company’s heritage of technology and innovation. Plastronics will be the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV.

The announcement will be made during the upcoming festive season and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. The company that has launched Kodak TV will transition its platform from Android TVs to Google TV with the launch of this range, and for the first time, a premium brand in India will launch a QLED in Google TV.

Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, “We are proud to be recognised as one of the premium Smart TV brands in India. Kodak has a history of introducing new technologies in the market and we believe that this launch will prove to be a game-changer in the future of technology. We are highly excited to bring Kodak’s new variants under the Matrix series which are an outcome of investments that we made in technology research within India. With the 65-inch model, we will be a tough competitor in the premium QLED Smart TV segment.” He added, Kodak Matrix Series is a certified Google TV that optimises data usage across 10,00,000 movies, shows, games, and music available on the Google Play Store.

Matrix QLED TVs Specs and Prices:

The Tvs will have Dolby certifications for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation.

The QLED variants are also loaded with features such as an MT9062 processor, Google TV, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Bluetooth Dual Band 2.4 + 5 GHz that has a user-friendly remote control. These new variants will provide a cinematic experience at 4K prices with QLED TV offered by Kodak.

Matrix QLED TVs will be available in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, with prices starting at prices INR 33,999. These will be available on Flipkart during Big Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials.