Updated: Thu, 24 Mar 2022 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Have you been looking for a suitable budget-friendly recharge plan for yourself? If yes, you have come to just the right place. We have curated some of the best BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recharge plans for you that come under Rs 250. Following is a list of such plans that you can use to enjoy unlimited talk time at a minimal price. The list also includes other best BSNL recharge plans that give you maximum facilities.
|Recharge Plan
|FRC Amount in Rs
|Free Usage
|Freebies Validity
|Plan Validity in Days
|Per Second 108
(only for new customer)
|108
|Unlimited calls to any network + 1GB/day + 500 SMS
|28 days
|28
|153 Plan
|153
|Unlimited calls +1GB/day + 100 SMS/day + Free PRBT
|28 days
|28
|197 Plan
|197
|Truly Unlimited Local/STD/roaming calls incl. Mumbai and Delhi + Unlimited Data speed reduced to 80kbps after 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day + Zing(18days)
|18 days
|100
|199 Plan
|199
|Unlimited Free Calls + 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day
|30 days
|30
|249 Plan (only for new customer)
|249
|Free calls to any network even in Roaming + 2GB/day high speed data + 100 SMS/day (Migration not allowed)
|45
|45
|397 Plan
|397
|Unlimited calls + 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day +Free PRBT + Lodhun Contest
|60days
|200
|STV398
|398
|Free calls + Unlimited internet with out FUP limit + 100 SMS/day
|30
|30
|485 Plan
|485
|Free Calls + 1.5GB/day + 100 SMS/day
|90 days
|90
|Sixer
|666
|Free calls + 1.5GB/day + 100 free SMS for 134 days
|120days
|120
|Plan 699
|699
|Free Voice calls
0.5GB/day after 80kbps
100SMS/day
Free Tune for first 60days
|180 days
|180
|PV 797
|797
|U/L calls + data and 100SMS/day
|60days
|365 + 30
|BSNL 997
|997
|Unlimited calls+ 3GB/day +100 SMS/day + Lokdhun Content + Sony Liv + Free Caller Tune
|180 days
|180
|BSNL BINDAS BOL
|1499
|Free calls + 100SMS /day
24GB data
|365days
|365days
Posted By: Sugandha Jha