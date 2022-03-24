New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Have you been looking for a suitable budget-friendly recharge plan for yourself? If yes, you have come to just the right place. We have curated some of the best BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recharge plans for you that come under Rs 250. Following is a list of such plans that you can use to enjoy unlimited talk time at a minimal price. The list also includes other best BSNL recharge plans that give you maximum facilities.

Recharge Plan FRC Amount in Rs Free Usage Freebies Validity Plan Validity in Days Per Second 108

(only for new customer) 108 Unlimited calls to any network + 1GB/day + 500 SMS 28 days 28 153 Plan 153 Unlimited calls +1GB/day + 100 SMS/day + Free PRBT 28 days 28 197 Plan 197 Truly Unlimited Local/STD/roaming calls incl. Mumbai and Delhi + Unlimited Data speed reduced to 80kbps after 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day + Zing(18days) 18 days 100 199 Plan 199 Unlimited Free Calls + 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day 30 days 30 249 Plan (only for new customer) 249 Free calls to any network even in Roaming + 2GB/day high speed data + 100 SMS/day (Migration not allowed) 45 45 397 Plan 397 Unlimited calls + 2GB/day + 100 SMS/day +Free PRBT + Lodhun Contest 60days 200 STV398 398 Free calls + Unlimited internet with out FUP limit + 100 SMS/day 30 30 485 Plan 485 Free Calls + 1.5GB/day + 100 SMS/day 90 days 90 Sixer 666 Free calls + 1.5GB/day + 100 free SMS for 134 days 120days 120 Plan 699 699 Free Voice calls

0.5GB/day after 80kbps

100SMS/day

Free Tune for first 60days 180 days 180 PV 797 797 U/L calls + data and 100SMS/day 60days 365 + 30 BSNL 997 997 Unlimited calls+ 3GB/day +100 SMS/day + Lokdhun Content + Sony Liv + Free Caller Tune 180 days 180 BSNL BINDAS BOL 1499 Free calls + 100SMS /day

24GB data 365days 365days

Posted By: Sugandha Jha