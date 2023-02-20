Keep Your Twitter Account Safe Without Paying For Twitter Blue; Check How You Can Do It

TWITTER is undergoing a slew of changes after the theatrical deal in 2022 by Tesla CEO, Elon Musk. The most buzzing change after the ownership transition was Twitter Blue. It is the platform's premium subscription for a verified tick and other exclusive features.

One such feature that will go into the Blue subscriber's basket (and free users will have to pay to use it) will be two-factor authentication via text messages. Twitter in a blog post, revealed that SMS-based two-factor verification will be restricted to Twitter Blue subscribers after March 20.

Of late, Twitter is pushing a notification to free users to join Twitter Blue if they wish to use two-factor authentication via SMS. Therefore, questions concerning the security of free accounts on Twitter remain unanswered.

If you wish to keep your microblogging platform secure and free, you can follow the tips shared in the article.

Two-factor authentication allows your account to have an extra protective layer over and above your password. This layer uses mediums like an authentication app, a device or a mobile number to help you access your account. One option to keep using the extra layer of verification feature is the authentication app.

To continue using two-factor authentication, the user will have to download a third-party app. A user can opt from a range of authentication apps like Google Authentication app, Microsoft Authenticator or any other reliable third-party substitute. Download the app and follow the steps listed below.

Step 1: Head to "Settings" on your Twitter profile.

Step 2: Find the "Security and Account access" option.

Step 3: Click on "security" and look for two-factor authentication.

Step 4: Enable the Authentication app option and complete the process.

Step 5: Scan the QR code from the authentication app and enter the code you receive in your authenticator app.

To access your account in future, you will have to use this app to access your Twitter profile after you enter the password.

The feature of SMS-based two-factor authentication will become inaccessible for free users from March 19.