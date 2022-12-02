Kanye West's Twitter Account Suspended For 'Inciting Violence'; Musk Says 'Tried My Best But...'

Kanye West's account has been suspended by the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk after he once again broke the site's policy against inciting violence. This came after Kayne West joined the live stream of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Kanye West discussed a variety of topics during the live stream while wearing a black mask, including sin, pornography, his battles with mental illness, and his intention to run for president of the United States in 2024. He also admired the influence of Adolf Hitler and his love for Nazis.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

West in the live stream said, "I think there were some positive aspects to Hitler as well, he said, adding, "You can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. This guy... invented highways, and invented the very microphone that I used as a musician. I'm done categorising; every person, especially Hitler, contributed something worthwhile to the world. I enjoy Hitler."

Notably, the new Twitter Chief Elon Musk had already warned the latter about the suspension of his account as he incites violence and now he finally did it. "I gave it my all. He still broke our rule against inciting violence despite that. Suspension of the Account."

In a tweet, Elon Musk stated: "Just to be clear, it's not a picture of me getting hosed by Ari that has his account suspended; it's for inciting violence. Sincerely, I found those images to be an excellent inspiration for weight loss!"

Elon Musk has recently restored West’s account and tweeted "Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love". West’s account was banned after he made an antisemitic tweet.