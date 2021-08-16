The JioPhone Next is the company’s attempt to make 4G handsets more accessible to those in India who still rely on 2G phones and intend to switch to a smartphone experience instead.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The JioPhone Next, unveiled earlier this year during Reliance Industries’ 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be out for sale next month from September 10. The Jiophone Next has been developed by Reliance in collaboration with Google Inc.

Reliance has projected the JioPhone Next as the “most affordable smartphone” globally. JioPhone Next will be the first Reliance smartphone.

JioPhone Next – Specifications

The latest leaks have suggested that the JioPhone Next will be shipped with the Go Edition of Android 11. JioPhone Next is expected to be powered by 1440 x 720 resolution display and Qualcomm’s entry level 215 chip set. JioPhone Next will also come with Google’s Camera Go and Duo Go apps pre-installed.

The JioPhone Next is expected to come with 2 GB RAM along with 32 GB of eMMC 4.5 storage. It will also come with 13-megapixel OmniVision OV13B10 lens which has a night mode. At front, it has an 8-megapixel front camera.

JioPhone Next Pricing



Mukesh Ambani suggested in the Reliance Annual General Meet (AGM) that JioPhone Nexr will be the cheapest 4G smartphone in the world. The currently available cheapest 4G smartphone stands below Rs 5,000 – meaning the Reliance JioPhone Next is likely to be priced at less than Rs 5,000.

The JioPhone Next is the company’s attempt to make 4G handsets more accessible to those in India who still rely on 2G phones and intend to switch to a smartphone experience instead.

The JioPhone Next is said to run an “optimised OS that is leveraged from Android and Play Store” and aimed at addressing the “unique needs of millions of smartphone users across India,” Google had said in an earlier statement.

Reliance Jio has announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase starting from September 10, the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma