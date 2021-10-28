New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: During the earnings call of Alphabet on Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed the launch of JioPhone Next by Diwali. Earlier, Reliance announced to launch its budget-friendly phone in India on September 10. However, due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips, the launch got delayed.

“In India, I think, obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard. But through it all, the people are looking for access and there’s definitely been a wave of people who have adopted smartphones, and there is still – we see the demand for people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones,” Pichai said.

"We've also made progress with the Made for India affordable smartphone, co-developed with Reliance. JioPhone Next device features premium localized capabilities and is on track to launch in the market by Diwali," he added.

JioPhone Next is a combined venture of Jio and Google in India. While Jio will be responsible for taking care of the hardware side of the phone, JioPhone Next's software will be powered by Google. With both the companies working together, they have also co-developed Pragati OS, which is the first operating system designed keeping the focus on the Indian market.

The JioPhone Next was announced in June 2021 and is one of the most pocket-friendly smartphones in India.

JioPhone Next specification and features:

JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 5.50-inch display and will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset. The smartphone will run on the all-new Pragati OS, which is a new Android-based software that will focus on the Indian market. Apart from that, the JioPhone Next is expected to come with a 13 MP sensor single-lens back camera and an 8 MP front camera for selfies.

It is expected that the device will have features such as a smart camera with augmented reality filters, voice assistant, and automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation.

Meanwhile, if leaks are to be believed then the price of JioPhone Next will range between Rs. 3,500 to Rs, 5,000.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen