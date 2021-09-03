New Delhi | Jagarn Technology Desk: Reliance is all set to launch its new jioPhone Next in India on September 10 which will be a budget friendly phone that is made in partnership with Google. The smartphone was introduced by the company at its annual general meeting (AGM) in 2021. The jioPhone Next is considered to be the most affordable 4G phone in the market.



According to media reports, the telecom giant is looking to sell approximately 5 crore jioPhone Next in the coming six months. In order to achieve this target, the company has associated itself with five banks that will help in financing the smartphone. These five banks are State Bank of India (SBI), Piramal Capital, IDFC First Assure, and DMI Finance.



It is believed that the phone will run on Android 11(Go Edition) and the expected price of the smartphone stands at Rs 3,500.



Expected specifications and features in the jioPhone Next



According to the information shared by a tipster over his Twitter handle, it is expected that the jioPhone Next will have a 5.5-inch HD display and will be powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC clocked at 1.3GHz. The phone may have 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of onboard storage. The information also mentioned that the phone will have a 13-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Meanwhile, it is believed that the phone will have a battery backup of 2500mAh.



While talking about the look and feel of the phone then the phone may come with thick top and bottom bezels whereas the phone may consist of a 3.5mm jack. On the other hand, some leaks suggested that the smartphone will come with an HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1,440 pixels.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen