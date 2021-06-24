Ambani called the JioPhone Next the "most affordable" smartphone and said that it supports the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Mukesh Ambani on Thursday launched the low-cost 4G JioPhone Next in partnership with Google and said that it will be available in the Indian market from September 10 this year.

Addressing the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of the RIL, Ambani called the JioPhone Next the "most affordable" smartphone and said that it supports the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio.

"JioPhone Next is powered by an optimized version of Android OS jointly developed by Jio and Google. It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features. It will be available in the market from Ganesh Chaturthi, September 10," Ambani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Though Ambani did not reveal the price of the JioPhone Next, he said that the smartphone will use an optimised version of Android, adding that it will be "the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally".

"This is a testimony to a global technology giant, and a national technology champion, working together to make truly a breakthrough product that can be first introduced in India, and then taken to the rest of the world," Ambani said.

'Reliance raised Rs 3.24 lakh cr capital through equity sale, rights issue'

Meanwhile, Ambani on Thursday also said that Reliance Industries raised a record Rs 3.24 lakh crore in capital from stake sale in units, rights issue and asset monetisation.

The chairman of the oil-to-chemical conglomerate also said taht the company's performance in FY21 exceeded expectations despite the ongoing pandemic. Ambani also commended the company and its employees for the humanitarian efforts during the pandemic.

"I feel both proud and humbled to share with you that throughout the COVID crisis, our Reliance Family has risen to the occasion with a sense of purpose and national duty," he said.

"Our entire organisation has become energised with the spirit of service. Every single employee has participated directly or indirectly in the fight against Covid and became a Goodwill Ambassador of Reliance," he noted.

