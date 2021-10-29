New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The made-for-India JioPhone Next, the budget-friendly smartphone by Reliance Industries and Google, will be available in stores in India from Diwali, said the companies in a joint statement. They added the smartphone, which is priced at Rs 6,499, will be available for as low as Rs 1,999 from Diwali as the rest of the amount can be paid via EMI spread across 18 to 24 months.

"I am delighted that Google and Jio teams have succeeded in bringing this breakthrough device to Indian consumers in time for the festival season, in spite of the current global supply chain challenges caused by the COVID pandemic," Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I have always been a firm believer in the power of the Digital Revolution to enrich, enable and empower the lives of 1.35 billion Indians. We have done it in the past with connectivity. Now, we are enabling it again with a smartphone device," Ambani added.

What are the EMI options available to purchase JioPhone Next?

Under the Always-on EMI option, buyers would need to pay Rs 300 or Rs 350 each month as per the choice of tenure. They will also get 5GB data and 100 per min talktime under this option per month. In the Large plan, customers would need to pay Rs 450 or Rs 500 as per the tenure under which they will get 1.5GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls per day.

Meanwhile, under the XL plan, they would need to pay Rs 500 or Rs 550 as per the tenure and they would get 2GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls per day. In the XXL plan, they would need to pay Rs Rs 550 or Rs 600 as per the tenure. Under this plan, they will get 2.5GB 4G data and unlimited voice calls per day.

What about the features of JioPhone Next?

The JioPhone Next has a 5.5-inch HD+ display and 720 x 1440 resolution. It operates on Google-developed Pragati OS and comes with a 3,500 mAh battery. JioPhone Next, which will be available with an internal storage of 32GB, will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC under the hood. Reliance Industries and Google have said that the new smartphone will also have pre-installed Jio apps like MyJio, JioCinema, JioTv, JioSaavn, etc.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma