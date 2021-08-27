The new affordable phone is ready to set foot in the market. Pre bookings for JioPhone Next likely from next week

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: JioPhone Next is the new phone from the next line-up of Jio samrt phone series. JioPhone Next is affordable phone that will be made available in market. Pre-bookings of phone in India will start early around next week. The phones that will be made available is jointly developed by Reliance Jio and Google.

Telecom giant Reliance recently unveiled that the sale of JioPhone Next will go on soon. The JioPhone Next specifications may include HD diplays and RAM upto 3GB. This joint venture of Reliance and Google will produce phones for masses at ultra cheap rates.

91 Mobiles report suggests that, JioPhone Next pre-bookings will start in next week. Jio is in talks with its retail partners and have agreed for pre-orders. At the Annual General Meeting of Jio in June, Chairman of Reliance Industries had already annouced for the phones to be available in the market from September 10. Any further details, however has not been mentioned.

A report by ETTelecom suggests that the JioPhone Next production deal for an initial lot has landed to UTL Neolync. It further claims that Reliance might place 5 million unit orders for the JioPhone Next affordable smartphone.

Jio has set a bar in of affordable phones in the market. Continuing its streak, The new JioPhone Next will also be made available at its lowest price.There is no official announcement of the price yet, but according to recent developments, the JioPhone next may come with a price tag of Rs. 3,499.

CEO of Google Sundar Pichai has also revealed details about the JioPhone Next, as it would run an optimised version of Android OS and support Android updates as feature drops. Reliance has confirmed some features of the JioPhone Next, like support for the voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, camera with augmented reality filters, and more.

The phone may come bundled with system-wide Read Aloud and Translate Now features. It will comprise of deep integration with Google Assistant and India-specific Snapchat Lenses within the phone's camera. Other features of JioPhone includes, 5.5-inch HD+ display. The smartphone will likely come with up to 32GB of storage expandable, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, and 4G. At the back, the affordable smartphone is said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie camera and 2500mAh battery.

Posted By: Ashita Singh