New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Reliance is all set to launch its affordable smartphone JioPhone Next in September. The company seems to have grand plans for the upcoming launch. However, it is believed that the price of the JioPhone Next has been leaked. As per a leak, the JioPhone Next will be priced at Rs. 3,499. According to tipster Yogesh, the JioPhone Next smartphone will come in two RAM variants 2GB and 3GB. In June this year, Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO, revealed that the JioPhone Next will run on an optimized Android version whereas the phone has been built under the partnership with Google.



Possible Specifications of JioPhone Next



The specifications of the JioPhone Next have already been leaked. According to which a 5.5-inch Full HD Plus display will be given in the JioPhone Next smartphone. The phone will come with 4G VoLTE dual SIM support. The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor. Meanwhile, JioPhone Next will run on Android 11 (Go edition).



If we talk about storage, then the JioPhone Next smartphone will come in 2GB RAM, 16GB storage with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. JioPhone Next will support expandable storage. However, it is still not confirmed how many GB the external memory support will be given in the phone.



JioPhone Next Camera and Battery specifications



Talking about the camera, the JioPhone Next smartphone will come with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A 2500mAh battery has been given in this entry-level smartphone of Jio along with that Google's voice assistant support will also be available on the phone, which will come with rear time language translation. The phone will also have a smart camera AR filter and the phone can be operated by giving voice commands.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen