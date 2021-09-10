New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Telecom giant Reliance on Thursday confirmed that the launch of its pocket-friendly smartphone jioPhone Next has been delayed for a few weeks. The company said that the smartphone will now be launched before Diwali.



It said that the reason behind this delay is the shortage of global semiconductor chips which has created disruption for the automobile, PC, and smartphone industries.



"Both companies (Google and Jio) have begun testing the jioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season. This additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide semiconductor shortages," it said.



jioPhone Next was announced by Reliance Jio in June this year. The company had then said that the smartphone will be made available for consumers on September 10. However, the company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the price and other information about the smartphone.



Features of jioPhone Next:



According to a tipster, the phone features a 64-bit CPU and dual ISP support and runs on Qualcomm--QM215. Apart from this, the phone has a 13 MP sensor single-lens back camera and an 8 MP front camera for selfies.



Meanwhile, jioPhone Next is a 4G device that gives its users features like a smart camera with augmented reality filters, voice assistant, digital assistant, and automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation.



On the other hand, the company has confirmed that the phone will support Android OS and security updates. Meanwhile, leaks suggest that the price of jioPhone next will range between Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 5,000.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen