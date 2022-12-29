Jio True 5G: Updated List Of Cities That Now Support 5G Networks

Jio 5G is now available in 11 cities. (Image-Unsplash)

Popular telecom operator Reliance Jio which has announced that it would be rolling out its 5G services across the nation by the end of December 2023 seems to be working on the plan quite diligently. The telecom operator which first rolled out the beta test program for the users across different cities is now rolling out its services in a phased manner to different parts of the country.

Notably, the Jio True 5G service is now available in 11 cities: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi. Reliance Jio is the first and only operator to roll out 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Chandigarh Tricity, which includes Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi.

The Reliance Jio True 5G has started from Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Varanasi, Chennai, and Hyderabad and is now expanding its channel.

I make a promise to deliver 5G to every town and every taluka by December 2023, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 launch event in Delhi's Pragati Maidan in October.

The 5G network will likely improve gaming, AI, VR, and other aspects as it may offer users higher peak data speeds of multiple gigabits per second (Gbps), extremely low latency, increased reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more consistent user experience to more users.

Here’s how you can enable the 5G network on your phone (if it is 5G supported):

Follow this step-by-step guide to enable the 5G services on your 5G supported phone:

1. Open Settings

2. Go to Network & Internet

3. Then select SIMs

4. Then go to the Preferred network type

5. Opt for 5G.

Depending on which telecom operator's SIM you are using, make sure the area where you live has a 5G network (whether it be Airtel or Jio).