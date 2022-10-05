Jio True 5G To Be Available In Four States From Today; Who Are Eligible And How To Get It | Details

Just few days after Mukesh Ambani said, “We have started late, but will be early to finish.”, Reliance Jio announced that it will start conducting its 5G ‘Beta’ trials from today. The test will be conducted in 4 major cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi.

With the announcement about the ‘beta’ trials, Jio will also roll out its ‘welcome offer’. In a statement, Jio clarified that it is an only invitation offer which will allow selected users in 4 cities to use unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gbps speed. “ We are planning to announce this beta trial in other cities as well,” Jio added.

The company, owned by Mukesh Ambani, said, "Dussehra represents a victory over the hurdles posed by outdated technologies like 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable".

Jio which has over 425 million users in the country, has invited the customers to try out their 5G services which will obviously be free for now. The customers need not to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G phones in order to use it. It will automatically upgrade to Jio True 5G.

5G cannot continue to be a proprietary service available only to a privileged few or people in big cities. It should be available to all citizens, households and businesses across India. Only then can we dramatically improve productivity, income and living standards across the economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society for our country," it said.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani in the Indian Mobile Congress event said, “ Jio True 5G is not only limited to better internet speeds, it will be a revolution for AR, VR, IoT and Cloud Gaming in India”.