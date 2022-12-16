Jio True 5G Services Now Available For iPhone 12 And Above; Here's How You Can Activate

The users can now access the previously launched 5G services on their iPhone 12 and higher models after the California-based tech giant Apple recently released its most recent iOS 16.2 software update for the iPhones. Notably, iPhone users can get access to Reliance Jio 5G in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Nathdwara, thanks to a newer version of iOS.

This came after the telecom giant started sending notifications to iPhone users who have not installed iOS 16.2 to update their phones to get access to 5G services.

"Your iPhone is compatible with Jio True 5G. Now is the time to update to the most recent software," mentions the notification. According to PTI, the Apple iPhone 12 and newer models such as the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and SE 2022 will support Jio True 5G.

"A software update for your iPhone will be required, and Apple will push it right to your phone. To enable 5G on your phone, please make sure you have iOS 16.2 or later installed," the source told PTI.

After installing the update, customers will need to select 5G Auto or 'turn on 5G Standalone' from their mobile data section in the settings. If you still don’t know how to do it, here’s a step-by-step guide for how to do it:

Click on settings. After that, select ‘Software Update’ from the General Settings menu to update the phone to the most recent version.

After that, the phone will reboot. Navigate to ‘Settings’

Select ‘General’, and then tap ‘About’.

You might be prompted to update to the most recent carrier settings. Navigate to Settings, select Mobile Data, and then Voice and Data to begin using JioTrue 5G. Pick 5G Auto and 5G alone. Make sure the Low Power Mode is disabled in the Battery Settings.