Jio True 5G: Reliance Jio Rolls Out 5G Services Across Delhi-NCR; When It Will Start In Other Cities

Telecom Operator Reliance Jio which has recently announced its beta trials for the Jio True 5G has launched the Jio True 5G services via press release in the Delhi NCR regions. Notably, areas including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and other major locations in the NCR will now witness faster internet speeds with low latency and stronger network connections.

Further, the press release also mentioned that the transformational network would be accessible to all the important localities and businesses including Most residential areas, Hospitals, Schools, Colleges and Universities, Government buildings, High streets, Malls & Markets, High footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, Tech-parks and Roads, Highways and Metros.

A spokesperson for Jio stated, "We take pride in serving the majority of the National Capital and NCR region. Jio is quickly extending the reach of True-5G in this region, and a sizable portion of the planned True-5G network has already been deployed. It is the only operator offering True-5G services throughout the Delhi-NCR region. Because of this technology's ability to transform society and the exponential benefits, it can provide to every citizen, Jio engineers are working around the clock to bring True 5G to every Indian.

Thousands of Jio users are already using Unlimited Data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost, according to the company, and this is made possible by Stand-alone 5G architecture with zero reliance on 4G networks, the best and largest mix of 5G spectrum available across the 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, and carrier aggregation, which seamlessly joins these 5G frequencies into a single, robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation.

Notably, Jio is planning to expand its portfolio of 5G services in the coming months as it is already conducting beta trials of True 5G in Mumbai, Varanasi, and Kolkata. Moreover, Jio is expecting full 5G coverage in Kolkata by June of next year.