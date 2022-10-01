Jio To Roll Out 5G Services By December 2023, Says Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 5G and also launched the 6th India Mobile Congress at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. At first, PM Modi inspected the exhibition at the venue and later inaugurated the services.

It is believed that the 5G services aim to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and a highly reliable communications system.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani were also present at the event. Ambani during the event announced that by December 2023, his company will bring 5G services to India. Addressing the event, the chairman of Jio said that "every village will enjoy 5G services by December 2023, as Jio sets to begin the roll-out of 5G."

Meanwhile, the telecom giant is set to roll out 5G services in different cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. 5G services in these cities will be introduced by Diwali. In order to build a pan-India true 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.

In several phases, the 5G services will be expanded to different cities and towns so that the 5G services reach every household in India.

"Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place, and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US," said Ambani.

Jio 5G will be the world's largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio's 5G network will be stand-alone with zero dependencies on the 4G network. The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, the largest and best mix of the spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and the metaverse.

(With agency inputs)