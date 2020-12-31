Happy New Year 2021 Jio Offers: Telecom operator Reliance Jio will make all off-net domestic voice calls free from January 1 owing to the abolition of Interconnect Usage Charges by the Telecom Regulation Authority of India from the beginning of next year

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Telecom operator Reliance Jio will make all off-net domestic voice calls free from January 1 owing to the abolition of Interconnect Usage Charges by the Telecom Regulation Authority of India from the beginning of next year. While on-net domestic voice calls always remained free, the company had started charging its customers for the off-net calls in September when the TRAI had extended the timeline for the implementation of Bill and Keep regime beyond January 1.

The company had assured its customer it would charge the rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charges until they are abolished. In a statement released on Thursday, the company said it has "delivered on that promise" and made off-net voice calls free again.

"Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio," the company said in a statement, as quoted in a report by news agency ANI.

"Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach," it added.

Jio Platforms Ltd is a majority-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs 659,205 crore (USD 87.1 billion) and net profit of Rs 39,880 crore (USD 5.3 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja