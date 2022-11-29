Jio Outage: Jio Services Restored After Users Say Unable Make Calls, Send Messages

Reliance Jio, one of the most recent and well-known telecom operators, is experiencing issues. According to reports, users had issues placing and receiving calls as well as sending and receiving SMS. Notably, the outage was reported this morning at a very early hour and persisted until 9 am. Major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata have also reported these problems on the Down Detector, status tracking platform. Now, the services has been restored.

The users could access the internet and make calls on platforms like WhatsApp and others, but they were unable to send or receive SMS or make or receive network calls.

The outage peaked on Tuesday between the hours of 6 and 9 am, according to Downdetector. On smartphones with Jio support, 38% of users have reported signal problems, 37% of Jio users were unable to place calls, and over 26% of users were unable to access the internet on their mobile devices.

The users took to Twitter to report the problem, share their opinion, and even troll the telecom operator for its three-hour-long outage. On the other hand, an official statement still awaits. There have been multiple speculations about the reason behind the users facing disruptions while dialling or sending messages.

Recently, Jio Cinema has also faced some server issues while streaming the opening ceremony and the first match of FIFA World Cup 2022.

#Jiodown situation when you have jio fiber , jio sim and jio mobile. And the network is down. pic.twitter.com/kI6vagk9SP — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) November 29, 2022

This is not the first time Reliance Jio has faced an outage in India. There have been many similar outages that were reported in a single year. Users reported that they were not able to make calls in October, June, and February earlier in 2022.