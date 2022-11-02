Jio Offers Free Subscription Of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Other OTTs; Here's How To Claim It

Telecom operator Jio is offering some exciting offers to its users where they can claim free subscriptions to top-tier OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. All the users have to do is recharge their Jio network with the special plans. So, if you also want to claim some free access to OTT platforms here take a look at the plans that Reliance Jio has to offer.

Jio is offering OTT benefits with both pre-paid and postpaid plans. The prepaid plans on the Jio network come in two variants that offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. The first of the two is the Rs. 1499 plan which offers 2 GB of cellular data and 100 SMS every day along with unlimited calling. The plan has an 84-day validity. The second plan has a one-year or 365 days validity and costs Rs. 4,199. This plan too offers access to Disney+ Hotstar and subscribers can avail of 3 GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS every day.

Meanwhile, the Jio Postpaid service has three different plans to offer to its customers and each of the three comes with access to both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The first and the most inexpensive plan stands at Rs. 799 which comprises 150 GB of data every month, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls.

The second plan costs Rs. 999 a month and includes the same benefits as the previous one except that it offers 200 GB of mobile data each month. The final and most expensive postpaid plan on Jio is priced at Rs. 1499. Please note that each of these plans offers access to Netflix mobile only which limits the usage or concurrency to one mobile device at a time.

Here's How You Can Activate Your OTT Free Subscriptions

For Disney+Hoststar, users will have recharge their phone numbers with the specific amounts mentioned following which they will receive a coupon code for Disney+ Hotstar access in their MyJio account.

1. Open the Disney+ Hotstar website or the application to initiate your one-year subscription.

2. Login using your Jio mobile number, key in the OTP received and you are good to go!

Meanwhile, users can choose any of the three Postpaid plans to avail of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions. To activate the subscriptions, they can either use the official Jio website or the MyJio app on their mobile devices.