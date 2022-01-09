New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Reliance Jio has added a new prepaid plan for its use under the Happy New Year offer. The telecom will now offer 1.5 GB data with 100 SMS daily in this long-term recharge plan also they will be offered Jio Apps. For a price of Rs 2,999, they will get a validity of 365 days.

As per the part of the plan, users will also get on JioMart and other Jio services such as Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio currently offers two other yearly plans with different benefits. There is a super value plan by Jio which is priced at Rs 2879 and the other yearly plan is priced at Rs 3119.

Apart from other Telecom Operators such as VI and Airtel also offers annual plans with validity of 365 days and data with similar price of the plan.

Check Airtel vs Jio vs Vi prepaid annual plans for around Rs 3000, here:

Jio:

Apart from the above-mentioned plan, Jio offers Rs2879 which offers daily data benefits of 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to four Jio applications, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan also includes 100 SMS per day and The Rs 3119 prepaid plan daily data benefits of 2GB per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to four Jio applications and additional data benefits of 10GB and subscribers will also free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Airtel:

The Rs3359 plan offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with 365 days validity. Airtel under its annual plan offers free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile benefit, Amazon Prime Video Mobile benefit, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free online courses, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, free hello tunes, and free WynkMusic. It also has a prepaid plan at Rs 2999 with identical benefits without access to Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

Vi:

The Rs 3099, plan offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. It also offers binge all access to Vi movies and TV and up to 2GB backup data every month with data delights. Vi also has similar plan at RS 2899 plan but without the Disney+ Hotstar benefit.

Posted By: Ashita Singh