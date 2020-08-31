The new JioFiber broadband plans for home users for all bundled unlimited data is now out, check packages.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk:The Reliance Jio today announced its new tariff plans that offers unlimited internet and symmetric speed and that too at a cheap and reasonable price which is starting at Rs. 399/month. Not only this JioFiber is also available on a no-condition 30-day free trial as well for new users.

The company also offers no-condition 30-day Free Trial of 150 Mbps internet, 4K Set Top Box with subscription to 10 OTT apps for all new users.

Below is a brief detail of packages available in this new unlimited plan, check it out:

The first plan starts at a resonable price at Rs 399 which offers 30 Mbps truly unlimited internet and also comes up with unlimited voice calling minutes.

The second plan starts at Rs 699 which offers 100Mbps speed.

The third plan offer begins at Rs 999 for 150Mbps speed. This plan comes with access to 11 OTT apps worth Rs. 1000

The final plan starts at Rs 1,499 for 300 Mbps speed. This plan comes with access to 12 OTT apps worth Rs. 1500. 12 paid OTT apps include Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. at no extra cost. The top-end plan should get Netflix subscription.

Alongside the new broadband plans, Reliance Jio also announced that all the new customers would be eligible for free JioFiber trial for 30 days. As part of the trial period, new JioFiber customers will get 150 Mbps internet speeds, 4K Set-Top Box with access to top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost and free voice calling benefit.

The company says if a customer does not like the service, it will take all the accessories back without asking any questions.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma