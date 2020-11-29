The 'Jagran HiTech Awards 2020', which will be held on Monday at 6 pm, will be sponsored FUN88 and co-sponsored by Amazon.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The mobile and automobile industries are on a boom in India and are playing a crucial role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of making the country a USD five trillion economy. Looking at the tremendous success of the two industries, Jagran New Media, one of the leading media organisations in India, has decided to organise the 'Jagran HiTech Awards 2020'.

The 'Jagran HiTech Awards 2020', which will be held on Monday at 6 pm, will be sponsored by FUN88 and co-sponsored by Amazon. Through this event, Jagran New Media wants to highlight the success of different people involved in mobile and automobile sectors. The event has awards in 32 categories -- 13 mobile and 19 automobile sectors -- which will be given to various stalwarts from the two industries.

Here's the complete list of awards that will be given by Jagran New Media in 'Jagran HiTech Awards 2020':

Awards in mobile categories:

* Best camera phone of the year

* Best premium Phone of the Year

* Best budget smartphone of the year

* Best mid-budget smartphone of the year

* Best laptop of the year

* Best performance smartphone of the year

* Best gadgets of the Year

* Best smart TV of the Year

* Best tech innovation of the Year

* Best smart wearable of the Year

* Best TWS Earphones of the Year

* Best tech manufacturing of the Year

* Best smartphone of the year

Awards in automobile categories:

* Best bike manufacturer of the year

* Best EV two-wheeler of the year

* Viewers' choice two-wheeler of the year

* Best Sedan of the year

* Best hatchback of the year

* Best sub-compact SUV of the year

* Best compact SUV of the year

* Best mid-size SUV of the year

* Best full-size SUV of the year

* Best MPV of the Year

* Best luxury car of the year

* Best luxury SUV of the year

* Viewers' choice of the year

* Best car of the year

* Best electronic vehicle of the year

* Best car manufacturer of the year

* Best scooter of the year

* Performance motorcycle of the year

* Best motorcycle of the year

The winner in each category will be chosen by a special jury. The jury panel for boasts of names like Konark Tyagi (Consulting Editor for Technology - Jagran New Media), Ramesh Somani (CEO & Chief Editor, Exhibit Group), Siddhartha Sharma (Tech & Auto Expert), Irshad Kalibullah (Editor in Chief, My Smart Price) and Abhishek Telang (Tech Guru).

The panel also includes Honey Mustafa (World Car of the year award winner), Avik Chattopadhyay (Co-Founder & Partner, Experial), Ashish Jha (Consulting Automotive Journalist), Vikram Gaur (Co-Founder Motorscribes), Arpit Mahendra (Express Drives Editor of), Ronjoy Mukherjee (Millionaire Asia & Peak Life) and Nand Kumar Nair (Consulting Editor Automobile - Jagran New Media).

Here's how you can vote for your favourite candidate:

The winners will be decided after online voting and the final decision of the jury members. You too can witness this award show and join us by visiting this link.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma