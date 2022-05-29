New Delhi | Ashita Singh: Metaverse is currently making a lot of buzz. If you're a user of the internet, you'd have probably seen the term “metaverse” at least once in the past few months. It’s a term associated with a new vision of the internet that was brought into the limelight by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But, what is metaverse? Metaverse is augmented reality or virtual reality that helps build connections. It is touted to be the web 3.0, which will allow users to have more autonomy and control over their online creations, identities, digital assets, etc. In the metaverse, we can literally do anything we want just in our own 3D avatars.

Metaverse is a blend of two words 'meta' which means beyond and verse which is 'universe'. Metaverse collectively can be described as the virtual universe or the 3D version of the now existing internet. To give an idea of the metaverse in layman's language, let's take the example of a science fiction series or movies such as Player One or Altered Carbon, the metaverse is typically experienced as a digital, “walk-in” Internet reality. Only, here Metaverse isn't limited to games but it’ll go on indefinitely like the real world.

It’ll be synchronised with our real-world and there will be no limit to the “users” of this parallel digital world. People have now started experimenting with the metaverse and it is changing the meaning of the internet and virtual space.

How is the metaverse changing the internet?

Metaverse is technically a newly upgraded infinite version of the internet that allows users to experience things in virtual reality. Currently, for technophiles, the metaverse is a synonym for nirvana. It is a space in a digital world where your digital avatar can exist and participate to indulge in any activity. For example, the Covid-19 pandemic made a very physical activity 'marriage' which requires everyone's presence, virtual. Couples in midst of the pandemic chose to get married and host their wedding reception in the metaverse, wherein the digital avatars of all the guests and bride and groom were present and indulged in an activity people usually perform in physical or real-world weddings.

The concept of online shopping has been taken to next level with brands like Balenciaga and Gucci hosting their clothes launch and fashion shows in the metaverse. Gucci even designed digital pair of sneakers for Hypebeasts for people to try and it was accessible to people for a certain amount of money. The metaverse has a great monetisation capability and it is taking brand marketing to another level. Apparel brand like American Eagle has already joined the metaverse to take their brand a step higher. American Eagle has created a virtual space wherein people's virtual avatars can try and shop for the brand's apparel.

Similarly, workspaces can be created in the metaverse to give office vibes to employees working from home. Metaverse is a mine of opportunity for NFT enthusiasts. People are sensing a wave of opportunity that metaverse popularity is bringing with itself. NFT collectors are pouncing off on the opportunity to buy or acquire virtual land and spaces and other collectibles that can give big returns. The metaverse is also contributing toward real-time interaction, people are now able to experience things such as visiting a theme park or watching movies in virtual space. Concerts by DJ Marshmellow and Ariana Grande have already been held in the metaverse. Both the artists collaborated with the games company to make their concerts happen in virtual reality.

Social media platforms such as Snapchat, Meta, and Instagram have also extended their arm toward their long-term vision of building the metaverse. They have brought 3D avatars of the users that enable users to express themselves in their unique ways. Through these avatars, users can do a range of activities in the virtual space or the social space.

One of the main and oldest assets of the metaverse is online games. The games in virtual reality or augmented reality is the biggest investors of the metaverse. Games like Fortnite, Minecraft, and others are already giving the users an experience of metaverse wherein players in their customised digital avatars do all things and experience the things that are not possible in the real world. Games are probably the closest thing to the idea of the metaverse right now.

In simpler words, the metaverse is the successor to the advancement of the internet that for sure will change the current internet experience for the next generation.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma