New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The popularity of online gaming has increased in India over the past few years, thanks to the digital revolution that has given people better access to gaming computers and digital record-keeping. People across the country, irrespective of their age, are now showing attraction towards online gaming giving a boost to the gaming industry.

Now a year after its launch, Jagran Prakashan's free gaming website, Jagran Play has now entered the Fantasy Sports Universe with the introduction of Jagran Play Fantasy, under which users can play Real Money games in Fantasy Gaming and can win exciting cash prizes and game coins every day. The Jagran Play Fantasy was launched keeping in mind the increasing popularity of online gaming across the country.

Currently, Jagran Play Fantasy offers its users play fantasy games based on ongoing sports leagues and tournaments in India including Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. Fantasy games are skill-based games in which the player utilises his sports knowledge and builds a team based on his preference, player's performance and other factors including pitch analysis weather conditions etc.

The Jagran Play Fantasy will give its users a sensation of being in a real-world competition with actual participants at your fingers. If your team wins, you can also win exciting cash prizes every day along with other gifts and hampers. The Jagran Play Fantasy is available in both Hindi and English languages.

While Jagran Play Fantasy offers fantasy games based on sports leagues, Jagran Play offers a variety of games including Ludo, Snakes and Ladders and Quiz Master. The players also have an option to play single-player games like Bomb the Box, Millionaire Frog, Golden Goal, Last Knife and Spin the Wheel on Jagran Play.

Here's how to register and play Jagran Play Fantasy games:

- Visit https://fantasyplay.jagran.com

- Register/Login to your account

- Instantly receive Rs 20 (Bonus Cash) on Signup.

- If you refer your friends you will get additional Rs. 50 (Bonus Cash) & your friend will get Rs. 30(Bonus Cash) Instantly

- Select the match to participate in any tournament as per your choice.

- You can either buy a ticket for the tournament or Play for free on Practice Match

- If you have a low balance you can add money to your wallet

- Make your team and wait for your players to perform

- Once the match ends, ranks will be announced on the leaderboard

- Ranking on Leader Board will be based on the scores

- Winning Prize will be immediately distributed as per the Ranks

- You can instantly withdraw your winning amount directly to your bank account

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan