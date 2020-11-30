New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 is back as we celebrate the excellence of the Indian mobile and auto industry. Sponsored by FUN88 and co-sponsored by Amazon, Jagran HiTech Awards 2020 will honour those who revolutionised the mobile and mobility industry with their innovations. Awards in as many as 32 categories -- 13 mobile and 19 automobile sectors -- will be given by the Jagran New Media, one of India's largest media organisations, to various stalwarts from the two industries. The awards include Best Smartphone of the Year, Best Camera Phone of the Year in the mobile segment and Best Motorcycle of the Year and the Best Car of the Year in the automobile industry.

The winners in each category will be chosen on several paraments by our special jury members, which includes Konark Tyagi (Consulting Editor for Technology - Jagran New Media), Ramesh Somani (CEO & Chief Editor, Exhibit Group), Siddhartha Sharma (Tech & Auto Expert), Irshad Kalibullah (Editor in Chief, My Smart Price) and Abhishek Telang (Tech Guru).

Watch Live Streaming of Jagran HiTech Awards 2020

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma